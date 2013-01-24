Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
Replace nozzles every 6 months for your most effective clean between your teeth. The Sonicare AirFloss helps clean up to 5x more plaque between teeth than manual tooth brushing alone. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
Replace nozzles every 6 months for your most effective clean between your teeth. The Sonicare AirFloss helps clean up to 5x more plaque between teeth than manual tooth brushing alone. See all benefits
Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
Replace nozzles every 6 months for your most effective clean between your teeth. The Sonicare AirFloss helps clean up to 5x more plaque between teeth than manual tooth brushing alone. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
Replace nozzles every 6 months for your most effective clean between your teeth. The Sonicare AirFloss helps clean up to 5x more plaque between teeth than manual tooth brushing alone. See all benefits