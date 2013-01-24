Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Deeper reach between teeth. Superior cleaning.*
With advanced tufting technology and extra-long bristles, InterCare helps to remove up to 7x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush and improve gum health in just two weeks. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Deeper reach between teeth. Superior cleaning.*
With advanced tufting technology and extra-long bristles, InterCare helps to remove up to 7x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush and improve gum health in just two weeks. See all benefits
Deeper reach between teeth. Superior cleaning.*
With advanced tufting technology and extra-long bristles, InterCare helps to remove up to 7x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush and improve gum health in just two weeks. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Deeper reach between teeth. Superior cleaning.*
With advanced tufting technology and extra-long bristles, InterCare helps to remove up to 7x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush and improve gum health in just two weeks. See all benefits