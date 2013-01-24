Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Norelco Shaver series 3000

    Shaving heads

    SH30/52
    Norelco
    • Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new
      Philips Norelco Shaver series 3000 Shaving heads

      SH30/52
      Reset your shaver to new

      Within one year your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 3000 and Series 1000 Shaver. See all benefits

        Reset your shaver to new

        Change heads every 12 months for best results

        • ComfortCut blades
        • Fits S3000 (S3xxx)
        • Fits S1000 (S1xxx)
        • Fits Star Wars Shaver SW37xx
        Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

        Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

        The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.

        Easy to replace shaving heads

        Easy to replace shaving heads

        1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retainer by turning the lock counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retainer and secure it by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.

        Reset your shaver to new

        Reset your shaver to new

        To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 12 months.

        Replacement heads for Shaver series 3000 and 1000

        Replacement heads for Shaver series 3000 and 1000

        SH30 (3 pack) replacement heads are compatible with Shaver series 3000 (S3xxx), series 1000 (S1xxx) and Star Wars shaver SW3700.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Fits product type
          • Shaver series 3000 (S3___)
          • Shaver series 1000 (S1___)
          Shaving heads per packaging
          3

        • Cleaning

          Usage
          Use cleaning spray HQ110

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

