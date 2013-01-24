Home
    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

    Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6063/22
    Sonicare
    Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth
      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6063/22
      Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth

      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean brush heads remove up to 100% more stains vs. a manual toothbrush for whiter teeth in just one week. Clinically proven to remove up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual after four weeks of use. See all benefits

        Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth

        Advanced clean for stain removal and whiter teeth

        • 3-pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • Superior cleaning,whiter teeth
        DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

        DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

        DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond shaped bristles to effectively yet gently remove surface stains and scrape away plaque. Removes stain build up from coffee, tea, red wine, cigarettes and tobacco in just 1 week.

        Reminder bristles

        Reminder bristles

        At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help patients recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace brush heads every three months.

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

        Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

        Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

        Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful yet gentle clean.

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        Philips Sonicare brush heads click on and off the brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. Fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp and Essence.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Black
          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle color fade away
          Size
          Standard

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          3 DiamondClean standard

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • 2 Series plaque control
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • EasyClean
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite

        • Health benefits

          Gum health
          Helps improve gum health
          Plaque removal
          Removes up to 7x more plaque*
          Whitening
          Whiter teeth in just one week

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

