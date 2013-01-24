Home
    True wireless
      Philips true wireless headphones

      True wireless headphones

      No wires. All freedom.

       

      If great sound and head-turning design are your thing, our true wireless headphones are for you. Easy to wear and easy to charge, they let you take calls and go about your day in tune with the music you love. No headband. No neckband. No wires.
      Our favorites

      Philips T8505 noise cancelling true wireless headphones

      T8505 in-ear true wireless earbuds

      Love the sound. Love the look.

       
      • Refined geometric design
      • Detailed sound. Rich, powerful bass
      • No distractions. Noise Canceling Pro
      • Charging case. Get up to 24 hours play time
      Philips T5505 true wireless headphones

      T5505 in-ear true wireless earbuds

      Your sound, your style

       

      • Sleek design
      • Punchy bass. Clear sound
      • No distractions. Noise Canceling Pro
      • Auto-pause. Music pauses when you take an earbud out
      Philips T8505 true wireless headphones

      Be free to move

      All the music, none of the wires

       

      How does music move you? Do you nod your head in time to the beat, sway your shoulders—or does your whole body get involved? Designed to fit securely and comfortably, our true wireless earbuds stay in place. However you like to move.
      Philips T5505 true wireless headphones

      Exceptional sound on the go

      Let your music move you

       

      Our best true wireless headphones let you fully immerse in the music you love. Perfectly tuned drivers give you detailed, expansive sound with rich bass and sparkling highs. Whether you’re heading to the office or the beach—why compromise?
      Philips wireless headphones

      True wireless for sports 

      GO for it 

       

      Hitting the park, the gym, the trail? Go all the way with a pair of true wireless earbuds built for active lifestyles. You get a super-secure fit and smart tech to help you train. If the weather’s wild, dust and water resistance keep the music coming.
      True wireless headphones with charging case

      Handy charging cases

      Power in your pocket

       

      Many of our true wireless headphones come with handy charging cases. Some are small enough to fit in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans! A fully charged case gives you multiple extra charges, and hours more play time—ideal for long days or trips away.
      Find your true wireless headphones 

      More from Philips TV & Sound

      Philips Fidelio

      Fidelio

      Immerse in natural sound
      Philips wireless speakers

      Wireless speakers

      Your music. Loud and free.
      Philips soundbars

      Soundbars

      For every thrilling moment
