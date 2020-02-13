Philips Sonicare DailyCleanSonic electric toothbrush
HX3411/04
Can I use my Philips Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
Philips Sonicare chargers are designed to fit the matching toothbrush handle, however, some models are interchangeable. Find out below if your charger is compatible with other Philips Sonicare toothbrushes.
Interchangeable Philips Sonicare chargers
Below you will find a list of Philips Sonicare toothbrushes that are compatible with other chargers:
DailyClean toothbrush
Elite toothbrush
EasyClean toothbrush
Essence+ toothbrush
ExpertClean toothbrush
ExpertResults toothbrush
Flexcare Platinum Connected toothbrush
FlexCare Platinum toothbrush
FlexCare+ toothbrush
FlexCare toothbrush
HealthyWhite toothbrush
HealthyWhite+ toothbrush
ProtectiveClean toothbrush
2 Series Plaque Removal toothbrush
3 Series Gum Health toothbrush
Sonicare for Kids
Philips Sonicare AirFloss
The DiamondClean and DiamondClean Smart chargers
The DiamondClean and DiamondClean Smart chargers are not interchangeable with each other or with other Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles. Even if the charging light on the handle blinks, it will not charge properly. We advise to always use the charger that comes with your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean and DiamondClean Smart toothbrush.
Chargers can look similar. To verify you are using the correct charger, see the table below. Each handle is only compatible with the charger base below the handle code ID.
Handle Name
DiamondClean
DiamondClean Smart
DiamondClean 9000
Code on bottom of handle
HX93, HX934, HX935, HX936, HX937
HX992, HX993
HX991
Code on bottom of charger base
HX9100
Type: CBA1001, CBA2001, CBA3001
Type: CBA5001, CBA4001
