Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Sonicare e-Series Compact sonic toothbrush heads

    HX7012/05
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Classic power. Classic clean. Classic power. Classic clean. Classic power. Classic clean.
      -{discount-value}

      Sonicare e-Series Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX7012/05

      Classic power. Classic clean.

      Philips Sonicare E-Series is recommended for those with a focus on effective plaque removal every day.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sonicare e-Series Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      Classic power. Classic clean.

      Philips Sonicare E-Series is recommended for those with a focus on effective plaque removal every day.

      Classic power. Classic clean.

      Philips Sonicare E-Series is recommended for those with a focus on effective plaque removal every day.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sonicare e-Series Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      Classic power. Classic clean.

      Philips Sonicare E-Series is recommended for those with a focus on effective plaque removal every day.

      Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      e-Series

      e-Series

      Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        Classic power. Classic clean.

        A fresh start to better oral health

        • 2-pack
        • Compact size
        • Screw-on
        Our classic brush head

        Our classic brush head

        This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth for a thorough clean.

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Screw-on system design for Essence, Elite, Xtreme, Advance

        Screw-on system design for Essence, Elite, Xtreme, Advance

        The Philips Sonicare E-Series brush heads screws-on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          2 e-Series compact

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Screw-on
          Suitable for these models
          Essence+

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium
          Color
          White
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle color fade away
          Size
          Compact

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            masthead bubbles bluebackgroundbanner

            Together, we'll make life better

               

            We are making a difference to people's everyday lives, all over the world. With your help, we can make an even bigger impact.

             

            Join our Better Me, Better World initiative and help us shape the future by choosing the cause that matters most to you. Then, enjoy 15% off your next purchase at the Philips online shop.

            Find out more
            Back to top

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us