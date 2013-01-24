Home
    Philips Avent

    Hard spouts

    SCF147/82
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Hard spout Hard spout Hard spout
      Philips Avent Hard spouts

      SCF147/82
      Hard spout

      The Philips AVENT Hard Spouts are designed for toddlers that start teething to be more resistant and durable. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve.

      Philips Avent Hard spouts

      Hard spout

      The Philips AVENT Hard Spouts are designed for toddlers that start teething to be more resistant and durable. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve.

        Hard spout

        Non-spill, easy-sip spout

        • 12m+
        • Green
        • 2-pack

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

        Hard spout

        More resistant and durable

        Patented non-spill valve

        Easy to sip, easy to clean

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Hard spout
          2  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          12 months +

