Screw ring for bottle
The adapter ring is one part of the Avent two piece anti-colic system. This consists of the ring and a silicone teat. As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the teat flexes to allow air into the feeding bottle instead of your baby's tummy.
Screw ring for feeding bottle
From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part