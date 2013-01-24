Home
    SCF616/05
    Avent
    Avent
    Philips AVENT storage system for easy storage
      Philips Avent Avent Refill Cups

      SCF616/05
      Philips AVENT storage system for easy storage

      The Philips AVENT storage system is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips AVENT breast pumps and nipples. See all benefits

      The Philips AVENT storage system is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips AVENT breast pumps and nipples. See all benefits

        Philips AVENT storage system for easy storage

        • 240ml
        Leak-proof twist-on system

        Leak-proof twist-on system

        For safe storage and transport

        Store your baby's feed

        Store your precious breast milk or baby food in the Philips Avent breast milk storage cups. You can store food in the fridge of freezer.

        Take baby's feed to go

        Perfect for on the go. You can easily take your baby's feed when you are going out

        Use with the Philip Avent breast milk containers

        The breast milk storage lids can be used with the Philips Avent breast milk storage containers.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Storage Cup (240 ml/8oz)
          5  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stage
          • 0-6 months
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

        • Material

          BPA free*
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Travel ease
          Compact

        • Functions

          No leakage
          Yes
          Easy storage
          Store/freeze milk and food
          Twist-on lid
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

