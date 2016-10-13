Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

      tuscany masthead

      Great oral health doesn't have to be guesswork

       
      With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
      With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
      With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
      With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
      With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
      With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.

      With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected, sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth®, providing you personalized coaching and feedback for a complete clean.

      With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
      With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
      With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
      With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
      With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $199.95
      save up to 50
      App Store
      Google Play
      *Save up to $50 off manufacturer’s suggested retail price on Flexcare Platinum Connected with $30 printable coupon combined with retailer discounts. Total savings up to $50 at participating retailers in-store through December 31, 2017
      CES Innovation Awards Logo image
      HX9192 02 specs

      • Specifications

        Modes
        Modes
        Clean
        • For exceptional everyday clean
        White
        • Removes surface stains
        Deep Clean
        • For an invigorating deep clean
        3 intensities
        • Low
        • Medium
        • High
        Items included
        Items included
        Handles
        • 1 FlexCarePlatinum Connected
        Brush heads
        • 1 AdaptiveClean
        • 1 InterCare standard
        Charger
        • 1
        Travel case
        • 1
        UV sanitizer
        • 1
        Connectivity
        Connectivity
        Bluetooth® wireless technology
        • Connected brushing app
        Compatibility
        Compatibility
        Android compatibility
        • Android phones
        • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
        iOS compatibility
        • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
        • iPhone 4S or higher
        • with iOS7 operational system
        Design and finishing
        Design and finishing
        Color
        • White
        Cleaning performance
        Cleaning performance
        Speed
        • Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Performance
        • Removes up to 10x more plaque*
        Health benefits
        • Improves gum health in only two weeks
        Whitening benefits
        • Helps naturally remove stains
        Timer
        • BrushPacer and SmarTimer
        Pressure sensor
        • Vibrates handle to alert user
        Ease of use
        Ease of use
        Brush head system
        • Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        • Up to 2 weeks
        Battery indicator
        • Light shows battery status
        Handle
        • Slim ergonomic design
        Display
        • Illuminated display
        Technical specifications
        Technical specifications
        Battery
        • Rechargeable
        Battery type
        • Lithium ION
        Operating time (full to empty)
        • Up to 2 weeks
        Power
        Power
        Voltage
        • 110-220 V
        Service
        Service
        Warranty
        • 2-year limited warranty

      Manuals & Documentation

      Frequently Asked Questions

      Troubleshooting

      Noise (2)
      Device (3)
      Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
      Vibration (2)
      Apps (3)
      Functionality (2)
      Back to other questions
      Back to other questions

      We love to help you in person

      • Call us

        Call us
        1-800-682-7664
        Monday - Sunday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM EST
      Register your product
      Back to top

      Subscribe  to our newsletter

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      Discover
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
      PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
      American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

      Quick links

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Returns
      About Philips
      Contact us