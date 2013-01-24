Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Make it easier
The holder tool connects conveniently and effectively to make cleaning or replacement off your shaving heads much easier. The holder tool is capable of securely holding the ring making installation of your shaving heads just in a few second See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Make it easier
The holder tool connects conveniently and effectively to make cleaning or replacement off your shaving heads much easier. The holder tool is capable of securely holding the ring making installation of your shaving heads just in a few second See all benefits
holder tool
Philips shop price
Total:
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part