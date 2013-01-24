Home
    Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9002/23
    Sonicare
    Reaches deeper between teeth
      Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9002/23

      Reaches deeper between teeth

      Philips Sonicare InterCare brush heads are designed for patients who want a deeper clean between teeth. Clinically proven to remove up to 7x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush after four weeks of use.*

        Reaches deeper between teeth

        Designed to improve gum health in two weeks

        • 2-pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • Cleaning in between teeth
        Engineered to maximize sonic motion

        Engineered to maximize sonic motion

        Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. This dynamic cleaning action drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline, for a thorough yet gentle cleaning.

        Designed to reach deeper and go further

        Designed to reach deeper and go further

        This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features extra-long, high-density bristles to target hidden plaque caught deep between teeth and other hard-to-clean areas.

        Reminder bristles

        Reminder bristles

        At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help patients recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace brush heads every three months.

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        Philips Sonicare brush heads click on and off the brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. Fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp and Essence.

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          2 InterCare standard

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • 2 Series plaque control
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • EasyClean
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite
          • HealthyWhite+

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium
          Color
          White
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle color fade away
          Size
          Standard

        • Health benefits

          Gum health
          Improves gum health in 2 weeks
          Plaque removal
          Removes up to 7x more plaque*

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

