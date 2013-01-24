Home
    A cup of herbal tea during pregnancy

     

    Taking a moment for a cup of something during pregnancy is a good time to take a moment for yourself but what do you drink if you’ve cut or reduced your caffeine? Reach for a herbal? Many herbal teas are considered safe for pregnant women (although, there is no evidence-based proof to back this up), but there are a few that should be avoided.

     

    No to these….

     

    Some teas are considered unsafe during pregnancy, due to potential side effects. These are the ones to avoid:

     

    • St John’s wort tea (may prevent absorption of iron, an important mineral for pregnant women and their babies)
    • Liquorice root tea (it is believed consumption of liquorice root tea may be linked with preterm delivery)
    • Ginseng tea (this may cause fetal development problems and should be avoided during pregnancy)
    • Pennyroyal tea (this may stimulate uterine contractions and should be avoided during pregnancy)
    • Ephedra tea (ephedra should be avoided during pregnancy because it can stimulate uterine contractions. It has also been found to cross the placenta and increase fetal heart rate)• Yarrow tea (yarrow is a muscle relaxant and is thought to be linked to risk of miscarriage)
    • Dong quai tea (this herb may stimulate bleeding)

    In moderation…

     

    The following teas contain caffeine and as pregnant women are advised to restrict their caffeine intake to less than 200 mg each day enjoy these in moderation. If you’re trying to avoid caffeine during pregnancy then avoid the following teas altogether:

     

    • Black tea
    • Green tea
    • Chai tea
    • Earl Grey tea
    • Oolong tea
    • Darjeeling tea
    • Lapsang souchong tea
    • Golden monkey black tea
    • Lychee tea
    • Hong mao tea
    • Nilgiris tea

    But what about green tea?

     

    There is some debate about how safe green tea is for pregnant women. It contains caffeine and so intake should be restricted, but there is also evidence to suggest that it can reduce folic acid absorption. Folic acid is very important during pregnancy, especially during the first trimester, and so some women choose to avoid green tea altogether during pregnancy.

    Teas considered to be safe

     

    There are no clinical trials and no evidence-based proof regarding the safety of herbal teas. However, the following herbal teas are considered safe to drink (in moderation) while you are pregnant:

     

    • Raspberry leaf tea (this one is considered safe once you have reached week 24, but should be avoided until that point)
    • Peppermint tea (a tea often used to combat nausea in early pregnancy)
    • Dandelion leaf tea (high in potassium)
    • Rooibos tea (caffeine-free and full of antioxidants)

     

    Some health care professionals will advise limiting your herbal tea intake to just one or two cups a day. In the UK, the NHS advises limiting your consumption of herbal teas to four cups per day. 

     

    If you are ever concerned, always talk to your doctor or health care provider about which herbal teas are safe in your situation. If you prefer to be extra cautious you can always forgo the herbal tea until after your baby is born.

     

    Written by Team Health & Parenting
