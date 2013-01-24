A cup of herbal tea during pregnancy

There are no clinical trials and no evidence-based proof regarding the safety of herbal teas. However, the following herbal teas are considered safe to drink (in moderation) while you are pregnant:

Raspberry leaf tea (this one is considered safe once you have reached week 24, but should be avoided until that point)

Peppermint tea (a tea often used to combat nausea in early pregnancy)

Dandelion leaf tea (high in potassium)

Rooibos tea (caffeine-free and full of antioxidants)



Some health care professionals will advise limiting your herbal tea intake to just one or two cups a day. In the UK, the NHS advises limiting your consumption of herbal teas to four cups per day.

If you are ever concerned, always talk to your doctor or health care provider about which herbal teas are safe in your situation. If you prefer to be extra cautious you can always forgo the herbal tea until after your baby is born.

