How do I charge my toothbrush handle with the travel case?

Your toothbrush can be charged inside the travel case for extra convenience while away from home. Below are the steps to charge your toothbrush inside the travel case.



Step One Plug the USB cord into the travel case and into the USB wall adapter.







Step Two Plug the wall adapter into an electrical outlet.









Step Three Place the toothbrush into the travel case.



Step Four Charging has started when the toothbrush beeps twice and the lights illuminate in an upward motion.



While charging the battery indicator blinks in white.



Leave the travel case plugged in until the toothbrush is fully charged. The battery light will stop blinking and turn off when the handle has finished charging.



Note Make sure the travel case is placed on its side for better stability.