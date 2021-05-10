How do I charge my Sonicare 9900 Prestige handle on the charging base?
Step One
Step Two
Step Three
Charging has started successfully when the toothbrush beeps twice and the lights illuminate in an upward motion. While charging, the battery indicator blinks in white.
Step Four
Note: Your handle comes pre charged for your first use. After first use, charge for at least 16 hours.
Having Issues with your Philips Sonicare product? Try our troubleshooting & warranty replacement self-service tool.Start Warranty Exchange Service