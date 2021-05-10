Article Published Date : 2021-05-10
How do I turn the Adaptive Intensity feature on and off?
Your toothbrush comes with this feature already activated. You can toggle the feature on/off within the Sonicare app.
Here’s how:
-
Open the Sonicare app.
-
On the pre-brushing screen, tap the ^ button to expand the toothbrush settings.
-
In the Adaptive Intensity section, tap on the blue toggle slider to switch the feature on or off. The feature is on if the white circle is over to the right.
