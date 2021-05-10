How does Sonicare 9900 Prestige work with the app?
Real-time guidance helps you to boost your brushing on the spot, with feedback on pressure, cleaning action, coverage and time. Progress reporting shows insights about your brushing with summaries for the day, week, month and year.
Personalized brushing recommendations show you how to reach your best oral health with easy, actionable steps that evolve as you do.
