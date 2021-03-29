Article Published Date : 2021-03-29
Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ
HX9990/11
What features can I activate or deactivate from the toothbrush handle?
You can turn the following features on or off directly from your toothbrush:
- Adaptive Intensity
- Pressure Sensor Feedback
- Brush head replacement reminder
Check your user manual for more details.
