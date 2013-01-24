Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Philips Saeco

    Maintenance kit

    CA6706/48
    Saeco
    Saeco
    • All you need for total protection All you need for total protection All you need for total protection
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Saeco Maintenance kit

      CA6706/48

      All you need for total protection

      This Maintenance Kit allows you to prevent your full automatic Saeco Espresso Machine to break down, while keeping it clean and running smoothly. Designed to give you the best performance of your appliance. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $59.99

      Philips Saeco Maintenance kit

      All you need for total protection

      This Maintenance Kit allows you to prevent your full automatic Saeco Espresso Machine to break down, while keeping it clean and running smoothly. Designed to give you the best performance of your appliance. See all benefits

      All you need for total protection

      This Maintenance Kit allows you to prevent your full automatic Saeco Espresso Machine to break down, while keeping it clean and running smoothly. Designed to give you the best performance of your appliance. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $59.99

      Philips Saeco Maintenance kit

      All you need for total protection

      This Maintenance Kit allows you to prevent your full automatic Saeco Espresso Machine to break down, while keeping it clean and running smoothly. Designed to give you the best performance of your appliance. See all benefits

      Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Maintenance kit

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        All you need for total protection

        Complete Saeco espresso machine maintenance kit

        • for Saeco Espresso machines
        • 2x descaler & 2x water filter
        • & service kit
        Perfect decalcification of water circuits

        Perfect decalcification of water circuits

        The Philips Saeco decalcifier perfectly cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine.

        Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

        Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

        The water filter extends the lifespan of your espresso machine, ensuring you can enjoy the best-tasting coffee for longer.

        Maintains the coffee taste over time

        Maintains the coffee taste over time

        Regular maintenance ensures the best taste and aroma from your Saeco espresso machine.

        Better value for your money (~30% discount)

        Better value for your money (~30% discount)

        All you need to perfectly protect your Full Automatic

        The Saeco Maintenance Kit is the most convenient kit to perfectly keep the top performance of your Saeco Espresso Machine.

        Protects your system against limescale build-up

        Limescale is a natural part of water used for the machine's operation. This special decalcifier protects your appliance from the build-up of limescale which affects performance and taste. It is highly effective, safe and easy to use. For effective decalcification descale when the machine requires it or after 250 cups according to water hardness.

        Specification highlights

        • Weight of product

          0.9  kg

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Includes
          2 Special Philips Saeco Decalcifiers, 2 Mavea INTENZA+ Water filter cartridges, 1 Service Kit (including lubricating grease, o-ring gaskets, cleaning brush)

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          0.9  kg

        • Service

          1-year guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            masthead bubbles bluebackgroundbanner

            Together, we'll make life better

               

            We are making a difference to people's everyday lives, all over the world. With your help, we can make an even bigger impact.

             

            Join our Better Me, Better World initiative and help us shape the future by choosing the cause that matters most to you. Then, enjoy 15% off your next purchase at the Philips online shop.

            Find out more
            Back to top

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us