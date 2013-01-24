Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Espresso Machine Service Kit
Protect your Saeco Espresso Machine with this convenient Saeco Service Kit RI9127/12 .
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Espresso Machine Service Kit
Protect your Saeco Espresso Machine with this convenient Saeco Service Kit RI9127/12 .
Espresso Machine Service Kit
Protect your Saeco Espresso Machine with this convenient Saeco Service Kit RI9127/12 .
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Espresso Machine Service Kit
Protect your Saeco Espresso Machine with this convenient Saeco Service Kit RI9127/12 .
Service kit
Philips shop price
Total:
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
HD8911/48
HD8917/48
HD8911/47
HD8917/47
HD8645/57
SM7684/04
HD8752/87
Regular lubrication of the brewing unit bearings with the Saeco Service Kit prolongs the lifetime of the brewing unit, one of the most essential parts of the espresso appliance
Regular replacement of the bearings/ O-rings prolongs the lifetime of the brewing unit, one of the most essential parts of the espresso appliance
Weight of product
0.08 kg
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications