    Saeco Service kit

    RI9127/12
    Saeco
    • Espresso Machine Service Kit Espresso Machine Service Kit Espresso Machine Service Kit
      Espresso Machine Service Kit

      Protect your Saeco Espresso Machine with this convenient Saeco Service Kit RI9127/12 .

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Espresso Machine Service Kit

      Protect your Saeco Espresso Machine with this convenient Saeco Service Kit RI9127/12 .

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Espresso Machine Service Kit

        Dedicated for Saeco Espresso Machines

        • for Saeco Espresso machines
        • grease, 2x o-rings & brush

        Regular lubrication prolongs lifetime of the brewing unit

        Regular lubrication of the brewing unit bearings with the Saeco Service Kit prolongs the lifetime of the brewing unit, one of the most essential parts of the espresso appliance

        Replace regularly the O-rings to prolong lifetime

        Regular replacement of the bearings/ O-rings prolongs the lifetime of the brewing unit, one of the most essential parts of the espresso appliance

        Specification highlights

        • Weight of product

          0.08  kg

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          0.08  kg

        • Technical specifications

          Contents
          lubricating grease, o-ring gaskets, cleaning brush

