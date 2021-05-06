  • Free shipping

    HX9645/02 Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7400 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
    Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7400 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

    HX9645/02

    How do I register my Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush?

    You can simply and easily register your Philips Sonicare FlexCare or DiamondClean Smart toothbrush to receive six months of addition warranty. Follow the instructions provided below to register your product.

    Register online

    To register your product via the Philips website, simply click here and either create your free Philips account or log in to your existing one. 

    Once logged in, simply click "Register your product" and follow the instructions provided on-screen.

    Tip: when it comes to registering your Philips Sonicare product, the model number of your toothbrush is often printed on the bottom of the handle.

    Registering via the Sonicare or Sonicare for Kids app

    Note: only Philips Sonicare toothbrushes that are compatible with the Sonicare or Sonicare for Kids app can register using this method.

    To register your Sonicare product via the Sonicare app, simply log in to your Philips account in the app and connect your toothbrush via Bluetooth. Once connected, tap the three dots icon in the bottom right corner of the app and select "My products" from the menu. You will then be able to select "Register your product"and follow the on-screen instructions.

    To register your Sonicare product via the Sonicare for Kids app, access the support menu when logged into your Philips account and find "Register your product" at the bottom of the menu.

