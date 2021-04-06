Article Published Date : 2021-04-06
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product
Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ
HX9990/11
How do I turn the Scrubbing Feedback feature on and off?
Your toothbrush comes without this feature activated. You can toggle the feature on and off within the Sonicare app.
Here’s how:
-
Open the Sonicare app.
-
On the pre-brushing screen, tap the ^ button to expand the toothbrush settings.
-
In the Scrubbing Feedback section, tap on the blue toggle slider to switch the feature on or off. The feature is on if the white circle is over to the right.
Troubleshooting
- Apps (1)
-
- Vibration (1)
-
Search by product number.
Payment
We accept the following payment methods:
-
Add product
-
Add product
-
Add product