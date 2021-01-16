2 year warranty
Discontinued
Bottle accessories
This bottle and nipple brush is complete produced from BPA free* material
Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, nipples and feeding products for thorough cleaning.
The bottle and nipple brush is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
4.6
of 5
18
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Vane0315
16/01/2021
US
Nice product!
The product is complete and in good condition. I will recommend this to my sister and friends too!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF145/18 Bottle and nipple brush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF145/18 Bottle and nipple brush
Daimao
15/01/2021
US
very fast shipping
They only reason I am giving 5 stars is the shipping was very fast. Actually I haven’t started to use it, since we have better choice the brush with the sponge.
Pros
One piece
Cons
No sponges
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF145/18 Bottle and nipple brush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF145/18 Bottle and nipple brush
ErinLa
24/06/2016
US
This is the best brush for in the kitchen ever!
I not only use this to clean my grandson's bottles and cups, but also for my goat-milking equipment and mason jars used with my hand-milker. It has the perfect bristle softness for gentle but effective cleaning. The handle fits in my hand and has the perfect curve making it pain-free even for older women with tender joints. My daughter and I both keep it handy by the sink at all times.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF145/18 Bottle and nipple brush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF145/18 Bottle and nipple brush