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  • Easily clean and care for baby’s feeding products
  • Easily clean and care for baby’s feeding products
  • Easily clean and care for baby’s feeding products
  • Easily clean and care for baby’s feeding products

Discontinued

Philips AventBottle and nipple brush

SCF145/07

4.6
| (18) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
Easily clean and care for baby’s feeding products
The Philips Avent bottle brush has a specially designed curved brush head and molded handle-tip, to effectively clean all types of; bottles, nipples and feeding equipment. The durable, high density bristles safely clean without scratching.
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Compatible products
Natural glass baby bottle

Natural glass baby bottle

SCF671/27

Avent Cleaning brush

Easily clean and care for baby’s feeding products

  • Bottle accessories

This bottle and nipple brush is BPA free*

This bottle and nipple brush is BPA free*

This bottle and nipple brush is complete produced from BPA free* material

Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, nipples and feeding products for thorough cleaning.

Dishwasher safe

The bottle and nipple brush is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

18

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

1

16/01/2021

US

US

Nice product!

The product is complete and in good condition. I will recommend this to my sister and friends too!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF145/18 Bottle and nipple brush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF145/18 Bottle and nipple brush

15/01/2021

US

US

very fast shipping

They only reason I am giving 5 stars is the shipping was very fast. Actually I haven’t started to use it, since we have better choice the brush with the sponge.

Pros

One piece

Cons

No sponges

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF145/18 Bottle and nipple brush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF145/18 Bottle and nipple brush

24/06/2016

US

US

This is the best brush for in the kitchen ever!

I not only use this to clean my grandson's bottles and cups, but also for my goat-milking equipment and mason jars used with my hand-milker. It has the perfect bristle softness for gentle but effective cleaning. The handle fits in my hand and has the perfect curve making it pain-free even for older women with tender joints. My daughter and I both keep it handy by the sink at all times.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF145/18 Bottle and nipple brush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF145/18 Bottle and nipple brush

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