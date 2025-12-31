2 year warranty
Discontinued
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240ml
For safe storage and transport
Store your precious breast milk or baby food in the Philips Avent breast milk storage cups. You can store food in the fridge of freezer.
Perfect for on the go. You can easily take your baby's feed when you are going out
Reviews
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.