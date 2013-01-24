Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Philips Norelco SmartClick

    Beard Styler

    RQ111/52
    Norelco
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    Norelco
    • Click-on Beard Styler Click-on Beard Styler Click-on Beard Styler
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips Norelco SmartClick Beard Styler

      RQ111/52
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Click-on Beard Styler

      Click-on Beard Styler complements your SensoTouch or arcitec shaver, so you can create the style you want. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $39.95

      Philips Norelco SmartClick Beard Styler

      Click-on Beard Styler

      Click-on Beard Styler complements your SensoTouch or arcitec shaver, so you can create the style you want. See all benefits

      Click-on Beard Styler

      Click-on Beard Styler complements your SensoTouch or arcitec shaver, so you can create the style you want. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $39.95

      Philips Norelco SmartClick Beard Styler

      Click-on Beard Styler

      Click-on Beard Styler complements your SensoTouch or arcitec shaver, so you can create the style you want. See all benefits

      Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all parts and accessories
      SmartClick

      SmartClick

      Beard Styler

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        Click-on Beard Styler

        Show your style-upgrade your shaver

        • SmartClick accessory
        • 5 length settings
        Beard & moustache comb with 5 length settings

        Beard & moustache comb with 5 length settings

        The beard & moustache comb allows you to maintain a perfect beard up to 5mm.

        Clicks on and off with ease

        Clicks on and off with ease

        Turn your shaver into a trimmer in 2 easy steps. 1. Lift the shaving head out of the shaver; 2. Click on the Beard Styler.

        Precision trimmer to create the fine details for your style

        Precision trimmer to create the fine details for your style

        Simply remove the comb to use the precision trimmer with a 0.5mm stubble setting.

        Rounded tips and comb prevent skin irritation

        Rounded tips and comb prevent skin irritation

        The Click-on Beard Styler is designed to trim whiskers extremely short while still protecting your skin.

        Upgrade your shaver for more styles

        Upgrade your shaver for more styles

        The SmartClick beard styler attachment is compatible with all shaver ranges with SmartClick system.

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Styles
          • Short beard
          • Stubble

        • Cutting system

          Comb type
          5 lengths settings
          Range of length settings
          0.5mm up to 5mm

        • Content

          Packaging
          • Comb
          • Precision trimmer

        • SmartClick attachment

          Fits product type
          • Shaver series 9000 (S9___)
            US Norelco
          • Shaver series 8000 (12__X)
            US Norelco
          • Shaver series 7000 (S7___)
            US Norelco
          • Shaver series 6000 (11__X)
          • Arcitec (10__X)
            US Norelco

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us