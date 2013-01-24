Home
    Advanced cleansing, oil free feeling
      Advanced cleansing, oil free feeling

      Longer oil control than manual cleansing. This is a brush head that you click onto your shaver. 1 minute deep cleasing with the brush helps cleanse oil deeply. You can use the brush in combination with your own cleansing product. See all benefits

      Philips Norelco SmartClick oil-control cleansing brush

      Advanced cleansing, oil free feeling

      Longer oil control than manual cleansing. This is a brush head that you click onto your shaver. 1 minute deep cleasing with the brush helps cleanse oil deeply. You can use the brush in combination with your own cleansing product. See all benefits

      Look on the manual

        Advanced cleansing, oil free feeling

        Longer oil control than manual cleansing

        • Super Soft
        Oil-control cleansing brush head

        Oil-control cleansing brush head

        The rotating brush, that you use in combination with your own daily cleansing products, gives longer lasting oil-control effect which contributes to a healthy looking skin.

        Silky soft bristles cleanse as gentle as your hands

        Silky soft bristles cleanse as gentle as your hands

        The silky soft bristles, made of 17000 fibers and each of them is only 50 microne in diameter, are as gentle as your hands

        SmartClick: simply click onto your Philips Norelco shaver

        SmartClick: simply click onto your Philips Norelco shaver

        Simply click the brush onto your own Philips Norelco compatible shaver* and cleanse your face

        Seamlessly follows the curves of your face

        Constantly keeps the brush in close contact with your skin and reaches all hard to reach areas

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Protective cap

        • Design

          Color
          Black
          Finishing
          High gloss chrome ring

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Washable

        • SmartClick attachment

          Fits product type
          • Shaver series 9000 (S9___)
            US Norelco
          • Shaver series 8000 (12__X)
            US Norelco
          • Shaver series 7000 (S7___)
            US Norelco
          • Shaver series 6000 (11__X)
          • Arcitec (10__X)
            US Norelco

