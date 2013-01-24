Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Advanced cleansing, oil free feeling
Longer oil control than manual cleansing. This is a brush head that you click onto your shaver. 1 minute deep cleasing with the brush helps cleanse oil deeply. You can use the brush in combination with your own cleansing product. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Advanced cleansing, oil free feeling
Longer oil control than manual cleansing. This is a brush head that you click onto your shaver. 1 minute deep cleasing with the brush helps cleanse oil deeply. You can use the brush in combination with your own cleansing product. See all benefits
oil-control cleansing brush
Philips shop price
Total:
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
The rotating brush, that you use in combination with your own daily cleansing products, gives longer lasting oil-control effect which contributes to a healthy looking skin.
The silky soft bristles, made of 17000 fibers and each of them is only 50 microne in diameter, are as gentle as your hands
Simply click the brush onto your own Philips Norelco compatible shaver* and cleanse your face
Constantly keeps the brush in close contact with your skin and reaches all hard to reach areas
Accessories
Design
Ease of use
SmartClick attachment